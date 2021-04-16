Navi Mumbai: NMMC declares over 4,000 buildings as type-1 containment zones, 83 micro-containment zones

With fresh cases of COVID continue to be reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, the number containment zones saw a sharp rise. So far, more than 5000 buildings have been declared as containment zones of which 1000 containment zones have been declared in the last one week.

As per the civic health department, there are 4773 type one containment zones and a total of 900 type-two containment zones. Besides, there are three type-three containment zones. In addition, there are 82 micro containment zones.

As per the new guidelines, for a building with up to five cases of COVID-19, only the floor of the building in which the patients reside will be sealed. In case the number of patients is six or more in a building, then the whole building will be sealed. A sing board must be put at the gate of the building about the infected person recuperating on which floor.