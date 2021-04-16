Navi Mumbai: NMMC declares over 4,000 buildings as type-1 containment zones, 83 micro-containment zones

With fresh cases of COVID continue to be reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, the number containment zones saw a sharp rise. So far, more than 5000 buildings have been declared as containment zones of which 1000 containment zones have been declared in the last one week.
As per the civic health department, there are 4773 type one containment zones and a total of 900 type-two containment zones. Besides, there are three type-three containment zones. In addition, there are 82 micro containment zones.
As per the new guidelines, for a building with up to five cases of COVID-19, only the floor of the building in which the patients reside will be sealed. In case the number of patients is six or more in a building, then the whole building will be sealed. A sing board must be put at the gate of the building about the infected person recuperating on which floor.
Similarly, in type two containment zones, for a building or complex has more than one wing and the entry and exit is only one, the whole complex or building will be sealed. The responsibility of informing other society members and coordinating with the municipal authorities will be that of the chairman or secretary, irrespective of the number of cases in the building. In addition, only essential services will be allowed. If COVID-19 positive cases are found in an individual bungalow/ shop/ hutment, then along with the bungalow, two neighbouring shops or houses both on the left and the right side will be sealed.
In the third category, if the COVID-19 cases are 10 or more in a whole area, mohalla, slum or lane, then the whole geographical area will be made a containment zone. In all these areas, only essential services will be allowed. The ward officer and medical officer will create a 100 meters radius for containment zones. The senior police inspector of the respective area will be responsible for implementing the norms. If anyone is found violating them, legal action will be taken under section 188 of the IPC.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)