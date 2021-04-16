Mumbai: BMC amends its order to convert Jaslok to dedicated COVID-19 hospital

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has amended its order to convert Jaslok hospital to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

As per the new order, 175 of 227 beds in the hospital will function as COVID-19 beds while 52 beds will be non-COVID-19 beds.

Thus as per the report by FPJ, there is no complete roll back of its original order.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal, earlier on Friday, had made it amply clear that there was no question of roll back its order to convert Jaslok hospital into a fully COVID care hospital.

The management of Jaslok hospital had approached BMC with a request that since many serious and critical non-covid patients are presently admitted in a non-COVID wing of Jaslok hospital, especially those undergoing serious cancer treatment who may be put to risk if they are suddenly shifted out of the hospital. Therefore on humanitarian grounds, BMC considered the request.

Check the order here: