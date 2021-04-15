Mumbai coronavirus surge: BMC ropes in top tier hotels; Jaslok Hospital converted into dedicated COVID-19 hospital

As the COVID-19 wreaks havoc in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has come up with several measures to increase the health infrastructure in the city.

As per the information shared by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has shared that the civic body and major private hospitals will jointly identify closely located 4/5 Star hotels and initiate linkage for setting up of step-down facilities with these hotels.

Apart from this, other decisions taken by BMC to ramp up the number of beds in teh city are as follows:

Jaslok Hospital converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, catering to COVID patients only. It will no longer admit non-COVID patients.

Additional 250 COVID-19 beds in Jaslok Hospital will come online on the BMC dashboard (including 40 ICU beds) by Saturday morning.

In addition to this, 30 more ICU beds being added in SevenHills Hospital today.

1500 additional beds will be added to the NESCO Jumbo centre within 7 days.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

In view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced 15-day-long stricter measures which came into force at 8 pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1. Maharashtra on April 11 had reported 63,294 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally so far.

(With inputs from agencies)