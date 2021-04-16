Mumbai: BMC not to roll back order on converting Jaslok into fully COVID hospital

BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Friday made it amply clear that there is no question of roll back its order to convert Jaslok hospital into a fully COVID care hospital. Instead, he said the BMC team will visit the hospital, collect the data about COVID and non-COVID patients and may partially revise the order.

Chahal told Free Press Journal, "This is not correct. As a matter of fact, the management of Jaslok hospital has approached MCGM with a request that since many serious and critical non-covid patients are presently admitted in a non-COVID wing of Jaslok hospital, especially those undergoing serious cancer treatment who may be put to risk if they are suddenly shifted out of the hospital. Therefore on humanitarian grounds, MCGM would re-assess the status by sending its team and collect factual data and then may partially revise the order. But there is no question of roll back."