Navi Mumbai: No home isolation for COVID-19 patients above 50 years of age, directs civic chief Abhijit Bangar

An internal study of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has revealed that around 80 per cent deaths due to COVID infection are found in people between 50 years and 70 years. Thus, the civic body has made it necessary for keeping COVID-19 patients above 50 years at institutional quarantine centre or COVID centre.

Delay in diagnosis and home isolation is leading to more deaths among senior citizens during the second wave of COVID 19.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner, directed medical officers of all civic health centers to admit the COVID patients above 50 years of age to the civic COVID centre or to a private hospital as per their demand. However, if a patient wishes to remain in the home isolation, the patient has to obtain the certificate of the doctor under whose guidance he or she will be in home isolation.

“During the study, it has been found that even a patient who has COVID-like symptoms, he or she is being treated at home without taking a COVID test. He or she treats at home by taking medicine from a doctor at a nearby private clinic. Since the patient's health condition has deteriorated to the point of COVID testing after the onset of symptoms, it has been observed that they need ICU beds with direct ventilators,” said a senior civic official. He added that it becomes very difficult for doctors to get a patient out of such a complicated health condition. Considering late diagnosis and the critical condition is very difficult for patients to recover, the civic chief directed to admit patients above 50 years at corporation COVID centre.

At present, more than 80 per cent of deaths among COVID patients are in the age group of above 50 years, with a late diagnosis being a major factor. Therefore, making sure to focus on such patients, the commissioner has directed to bring all the COVID-19 patients above 50 years of age to be kept in the hospital ward.