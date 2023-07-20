Thane: No Casualties As 4-Story Dwarka Dham Crumbles In Ulhasnagar After Being Vacated By UMC

FPJ

The slab of one of the wings of a 4-storied building named Dwarka Dham at Radhabai Chowk in Ramayannagar at Ulhasnagar camp number 3 collapsed on Thursday at around 8 pm. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) vacated the said building earlier by giving the notice so no casualties were reported.

Dwarka Dham had A and B wings and a total of 66 flats and one shop. The UMC has already declared the said building as dangerous. It has been raining continuously for the past two days, so on Thursday the slab of A wing of the building suddenly collapsed at 8 pm. As there was a high-pressure power line on the side of the building, a part of the slab fell on it causing a short circuit and interrupting the power supply.

As soon as UMC commissioner Aziz Shaikh and additional commissioner Jamir Lengarekar got information about the incident they along with the fire and disaster management department staff reached the spot. UMC chief fire officer Balu Netke and divisional officer Ganesh Shimpi reached the spot and cleared the area around the building. Road traffic was closed. UMC former corporators Raju Jagyasi and Lal Punjabi were present at the spot.

Notices to residents living in dilapidated and dangerous buildings

Lengarekar said, "As the incident happened in night the eviction of the building will be done in the morning on behalf of the UMC. Earlier, the flat holders of the building were informed by giving notices from time to time for eviction of the building. Such incidents show that residents living in dangerous buildings are not concerned about it. The Ulhasnagar civic body has already issued notices to citizens living in dangerous buildings.

Legarekar added, "While we have vacated many dangerous buildings. in the city. Some dangerous buildings are in such a situation that they need to be vacated and repaired, but some citizens live in such buildings secretly without vacating or repairing them. Therefore, the citizens and former public representatives, and social workers are requested that if there are any such citizens hiding in any such dangerous building, they should immediately inform the concerned ward officials of the UMC."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)