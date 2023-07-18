Thane: Man Beaten To Death In Ulhasnagar, Three Booked

Representative Image

Thane: A 49-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three persons after a dispute in Vitthalwadi locality of Ulhasnagar, in Thane, said an official on Tuesday. Police have registered a murder case against the trio.

The incident took place at around 1am on Monday when the victim while walking accidentally pushed the accused. The accused Bala alias Sameer Gaikwad, Gaurav Godio and Manish Duseja got angry and allegedly beat up the man severely, the official said quoting a complaint filed by the victim’s son.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Gaikwad said, “The victim’s son received a phone call from his father saying some people beat him up and he was in a hospital. The complainant then took his father to a government hospital in Ulhasnagar, but as the victim had breathing problems, he was rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa area.”

As there was no oxygen bed available there, the victim was rushed to the KEM Hospital where he vomited and doctors later declared him dead, according to the FIR.

The victim’s son subsequently filed a police complaint against the three accused. The police said an acquaintance of the deceased informed his son that he had seen the three accused beating up the victim severely. Based on the complaint, the police early registered a case against the three accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

