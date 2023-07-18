 Thane News: 6 Killed, Another 3 Injured After Container Rams Into Passenger Jeep Carrying Students In Bhiwandi; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
The impact of the collision was so powerful that the jeep was dumped into a 60-foot deep gorge.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Thane: A tragic crash involving a container and a passenger jeep claimed six lives, while three others were injured. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at the crossing of the Khadavli village in Bhiwandi taluka. The impact of the collision was so powerful that the jeep was dumped into a 60-foot deep gorge.

Bodies Sent For Postmortem

Local police authorities rushed to the accident spot on receiving the information. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV camera. After initial investigations, the bodies of the deceased ones were sent for postmortem while the injured were sent to the government hospital for further medical assistance.

Police have launched an investigation in the matter. The passenger jeep carrying students was headed to Khadavli railway station from Padgha. At around 6:30 am, the container rammed into the jeep dragging it to a distance until it threw it into the gorge leading to multiple casualties.

Victims Identified

Police have identified all the victims involved in the crash. The deceased were identified as Chinmayi Vikas Shinde, Riya Kishore Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple, Santosh Anant Jadhav, Vasant Dharma Jadhav and Prajwal Shankar Firke, all aged within the age group of 15 to 50.

The injured ones were identified as Dilip Kumar Vishwakarma, Chetna Ganesh Jase and Kunal Dnyaneshwar Bhamre, all aged between 19 to 29. All the injured ones are undergoing treatment at the Myra Hospital near Millat Nagar, Bhiwandi. However there was no information on the driver of the container.

