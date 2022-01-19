Thane: 2 die in Truck and auto-rickshaw collision in Ambernath

Two people died in an major accident held in Ambarnath on Wednesday afternoon. An auto-rickshaw was crushed beneath a truck carrying sulfur.

The police said the at 3:30 pm on Wednesday a truck MH 04 CU 7681 full with sulfur. "It broke down on an nullah bridge. When truck took reverse it rammed into an auto-rickshaw coming from behind. The CNG tank in the auto-rickshaw blasted and caught fire which spread across auto and truck. The incident took place on Ambarnath-Shil road, near Pritam hotel, Anand nagar, Ambarnath east," said an police officer.

The truck was owned by Dattatrey Bhagwant. The auto-rickshaw MH 05 DQ 3025 is owned by Rajesh Yadav. "The fire also spread across a car MH 02 CR 0798 drove by Kamlesh Upadayay," said a police officer.

The Ambarnath traffic police along with local police and fire brigade reached the spot for the rescue operation.

The two passengers including Vasudev Bhoir 62 and Gulab Bhoir 57 died in the accident.

The truck and auto-rickshaw was moved aside. There was traffic on the road till the rescue operation completed.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:52 PM IST