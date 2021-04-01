Ambernath: Police rammed by speeding truck succumbs to injuries

A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector posted with Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath succumbed to his injuries after he was rammed by a speeding truck. The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested the truck driver for rash driving and negligence and are investigating the matter.
The police said the deceased identified as Chandrakant Bhagwat qas posted at Shivaji Nagar police station. It was on Thursday when bhagwat was patrolling in the vicinity on his motorcycle. "He was coming from MIDC on Katai-Badlapur road. The incident took place at the Sudama hotel at around 6:30pm. The Truck driver first rammed the divider damaging two trees and an electric pole. He further broke the divide to come on the opposite road and hit the motorcycle driven by policemen.
Bhagwat was hit so hard that he flew on the front glass of the car behind. The truck hit the car too and Bhagwat fell on the ground. He had suffered head injuries and was shifted to a private hospital, where he was declared death,"said a police officer from Shivaji nagar police station.
"We have registered a case against the truck driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and Motor vehicle act. We have arrested the truck driver and are investigating the matter," said Madhukar Bhoge, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.
