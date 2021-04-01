Ambernath: Police rammed by speeding truck succumbs to injuries

A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector posted with Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath succumbed to his injuries after he was rammed by a speeding truck. The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested the truck driver for rash driving and negligence and are investigating the matter.

The police said the deceased identified as Chandrakant Bhagwat qas posted at Shivaji Nagar police station. It was on Thursday when bhagwat was patrolling in the vicinity on his motorcycle. "He was coming from MIDC on Katai-Badlapur road. The incident took place at the Sudama hotel at around 6:30pm. The Truck driver first rammed the divider damaging two trees and an electric pole. He further broke the divide to come on the opposite road and hit the motorcycle driven by policemen.