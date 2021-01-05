Badlapur: Biker dies after hitting open door of car

Thane: In a tragic accident, a bike rider died after hitting a car's door, which was opened to the wrong side in Badlapur on Sunday night.

"The deceased, identified as Rajkumar Yedwalli (43), was going to his home near Poddar City from Kharvai. The deceased's bike hit the car's door as the driver opened the door after suddenly stopping his vehicle, violating traffic rules," said police official.

"Yedwalli fell off the bike causing serious injuries. He succumbed to the injuries soon after. The car driver run away from the spot without helping the deceased," added the official.

The deceased was a resident of Poddar City in Ambernath and was on his way to home. The incident occurred at Sunday night at around 10:pm.

"A case has been registered against the driver of the car (MH04 JB 1899) under section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and sections 184, 134 of Motor vehicle act, at Badlapur police station. Further investigation is underway," informed the official. Further investigation is on.