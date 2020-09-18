No road safety? Two killed in separate road accidents in Thane

Thane: Two tragic incidents killed two on Thursday. A 53-year-old biker died in a road accident after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bhiwandi, while a 45-year-old truck driver succumbed to serious injuries in an accident at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Thursday.

"Mohammad Shashmin Momin, 53, died in a road accident near Pritesh compound, Dapoda road, Bhiwandi on Thursday. The incident took place when Momin was riding on his two-wheelers and was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle," said a police official from Bhiwandi.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi, who fled from the spot after the accident.