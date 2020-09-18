No road safety? Two killed in separate road accidents in Thane

Thane: Two tragic incidents killed two on Thursday. A 53-year-old biker died in a road accident after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bhiwandi, while a 45-year-old truck driver succumbed to serious injuries in an accident at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Thursday.
"Mohammad Shashmin Momin, 53, died in a road accident near Pritesh compound, Dapoda road, Bhiwandi on Thursday. The incident took place when Momin was riding on his two-wheelers and was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle," said a police official from Bhiwandi.
A case has been registered against the unknown accused at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi, who fled from the spot after the accident.
The second incident took place at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Thursday.
"Munir Riyasat Baig, 45, a truck driver who was dashed by another speeding truck from behind. Baig had halted his vehicle aside from the road without any signal or blinker which led to the accident," informed police official from Kasarwadavli police station, Thane.
"The accident led to major damage to the driver's cabin of the truck parked aside causing serious injuries to Baig, who died in the accident. The accused (driver of another truck) Manish Omprakash Yadav, 22 was arrested by the police following further investigation," added police official from Thane.
Both cases have been registered under sections 304(A) of IPC and 134 (A and B) under the Motor Vehicle Act.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)