Two die in road accidents in Bhiwandi

Two person died in separate road accidents in Bhiwandi. The accidents took place at Kalyan-Bhiwandi and Nashik-Thane road, on Thursday. In both the accidents the bikers were hit by speeding vehicles leading to serious injuries and were declared dead on arrival by doctor at the hospital.

"Sanjay Chauhan, 20, a resident of Kamatghar, Bhiwandi was crushed under the wheels of speeding container, near Arihant city, on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, during morning hours on Thursday. Chauhan was moving on his bike when, the container driver hit him and the victim fell from the bike and he came under the wheels of a container," informed police official from Bhiwandi.

"The case has been registered against container driver, Devidas Shirsath, 28, who originally belongs to Beed. The driver has been arrested by Shanti Nagar police station, Bhiwandi. Further investigations are underway," added police official.

The second accident took place on Mumbai-Nashik road, near Bhiwandi, on Thursday night.

"A 30 years old biker was hit by a speeding unknown vehicle, causing major injuries to the victim. The case has been registered against unknown driver who fled from the spot, by Kongaon police station, Bhiwandi," informed police official from Bhiwandi.

Both the deceased were taken to Indira Gandhi hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival, due to serious injuries.