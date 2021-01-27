Hours after accident that killed one, injured two, CR restores Mumbai local train services on Ambernath-Badlapur section

Several hours after a track relaying train (TRT) machine failure affected trains services in the MMR region, and one person was killed in a related accident, train services in the Ambernath-Badlapur section was restored at around 9:40 am.

A labourer had been crushed to death and two others injured after they got trapped in the TRT machine during maintenance work near Kalyan. The injured workers have been rushed to the Kalyan railway Hospital.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting the Central Railways to divert long distance trains and suspend up and down traffic between Ambernath and Badlapur. The accident had caused the failure of the TRT machine.

Further details awaited.