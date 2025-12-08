Thane News: RTO Penalises 47 Rapido Bike Taxi Riders For Illegal Operations In Kalyan-Dombivli; Over ₹1 Lakh Collected In Fines

RTO cracks down on illegal Rapido bike taxi services in Kalyan-Dombivli; 47 riders fined | Representational Image

Kalyan, Dec 08: In a major enforcement drive against illegal bike taxi operations, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Kalyan has taken action against 47 two-wheeler riders associated with the app-based bike taxi service Rapido for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The operation was carried out across Kalyan and Dombivli, resulting in the collection of fines exceeding 1 lakh from the errant riders.

Rapido Booked for Operating Without Licence

According to Kalyan Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul, the riders were found providing passenger transport services on two-wheelers without the mandatory permissions and licences prescribed under law.

He confirmed that a formal complaint has also been registered against Rapido at the Mahatma Phule Police Station in Kalyan for enabling and operating an unauthorised transport service in the region.

Violation of MV Act Under Section 93

Barkul stated that under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, companies offering transport services are required to obtain a valid licence from the RTO. This provision applies to aggregators and service providers using two-wheelers to transport passengers commercially.

However, during inspections, it was found that Rapido riders were operating without the necessary authorisation, thereby violating statutory norms.

Company Failed to Obtain Mandatory Licence

“The company failed to comply with mandatory licensing requirements. Its two-wheeler drivers were found ferrying passengers illegally. As a result, enforcement action was initiated,” Barkul said.

Fines Imposed During Inspections Across KDMC Region

The RTO conducted checks at multiple locations in Kalyan and Dombivli after receiving inputs about unauthorised bike taxi services operating openly. During the drive, documents of the riders were scrutinised, and penalties were imposed for breaches of motor vehicle regulations.

Officials Stress Legal Compliance for App-Based Transport

Officials reiterated that while app-based transport services are gaining popularity, they must strictly adhere to the legal framework laid down by transport authorities. Unauthorized operations not only violate the law but also pose serious risks to passenger safety and insurance coverage.

Future Crackdowns Likely if Violations Continue

The transport department has warned of stricter action in the future if such violations continue and urged aggregators and drivers to ensure full compliance with permitting and licensing requirements before offering transport services.

