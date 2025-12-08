 Thane News: RTO Penalises 47 Rapido Bike Taxi Riders For Illegal Operations In Kalyan-Dombivli; Over ₹1 Lakh Collected In Fines
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: RTO Penalises 47 Rapido Bike Taxi Riders For Illegal Operations In Kalyan-Dombivli; Over ₹1 Lakh Collected In Fines

Thane News: RTO Penalises 47 Rapido Bike Taxi Riders For Illegal Operations In Kalyan-Dombivli; Over ₹1 Lakh Collected In Fines

In a major enforcement drive against illegal bike taxi operations, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Kalyan has taken action against 47 two-wheeler riders associated with the app-based bike taxi service Rapido for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
RTO cracks down on illegal Rapido bike taxi services in Kalyan-Dombivli; 47 riders fined | Representational Image

Kalyan, Dec 08: In a major enforcement drive against illegal bike taxi operations, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Kalyan has taken action against 47 two-wheeler riders associated with the app-based bike taxi service Rapido for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The operation was carried out across Kalyan and Dombivli, resulting in the collection of fines exceeding 1 lakh from the errant riders.

Rapido Booked for Operating Without Licence

According to Kalyan Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul, the riders were found providing passenger transport services on two-wheelers without the mandatory permissions and licences prescribed under law.

He confirmed that a formal complaint has also been registered against Rapido at the Mahatma Phule Police Station in Kalyan for enabling and operating an unauthorised transport service in the region.

FPJ Shorts
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO

Violation of MV Act Under Section 93

Barkul stated that under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, companies offering transport services are required to obtain a valid licence from the RTO. This provision applies to aggregators and service providers using two-wheelers to transport passengers commercially.

However, during inspections, it was found that Rapido riders were operating without the necessary authorisation, thereby violating statutory norms.

Company Failed to Obtain Mandatory Licence

“The company failed to comply with mandatory licensing requirements. Its two-wheeler drivers were found ferrying passengers illegally. As a result, enforcement action was initiated,” Barkul said.

Fines Imposed During Inspections Across KDMC Region

The RTO conducted checks at multiple locations in Kalyan and Dombivli after receiving inputs about unauthorised bike taxi services operating openly. During the drive, documents of the riders were scrutinised, and penalties were imposed for breaches of motor vehicle regulations.

Officials Stress Legal Compliance for App-Based Transport

Officials reiterated that while app-based transport services are gaining popularity, they must strictly adhere to the legal framework laid down by transport authorities. Unauthorized operations not only violate the law but also pose serious risks to passenger safety and insurance coverage.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: FIR Filed Against Rapido Directors For Allegedly Running Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations...
article-image

Future Crackdowns Likely if Violations Continue

The transport department has warned of stricter action in the future if such violations continue and urged aggregators and drivers to ensure full compliance with permitting and licensing requirements before offering transport services.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Purulia Chhau Dancers Mesmerise Mumbai As VIBGYOR Unveils 2026 Calendar At Chhau Porbo-2

Purulia Chhau Dancers Mesmerise Mumbai As VIBGYOR Unveils 2026 Calendar At Chhau Porbo-2

RYIM 2025 Brings Together Young Scientific Minds In Mumbai To Drive Future Research Collaboration

RYIM 2025 Brings Together Young Scientific Minds In Mumbai To Drive Future Research Collaboration

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95...

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Firing At Man On Neral Road After 8-Day Police Hunt; Remand To...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Firing At Man On Neral Road After 8-Day Police Hunt; Remand To...

Navi Mumbai: Key Meet Held For ‘Sons Of The Sea’ March Demanding Airport Naming After Diba Patil

Navi Mumbai: Key Meet Held For ‘Sons Of The Sea’ March Demanding Airport Naming After Diba Patil