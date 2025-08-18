 Thane News: Patient’s Death Sparks Hospital Vandalism In Ulhasnagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
According to police, Gupta had suffered a paralysis attack six days earlier and was admitted to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar. He was discharged by the doctor on Saturday evening.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:14 AM IST
Two youths, family members of a patient who died shortly after being discharged, allegedly vandalised hospital property on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Lalman Gupta, a resident of Ulhasnagar.

Family Blames Doctor

According to police, Gupta had suffered a paralysis attack six days earlier and was admitted to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar. He was discharged by the doctor on Saturday evening. However, after returning home, his condition deteriorated, and he was rushed back to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and gained traction after video footage surfaced on social media, showing two young men damaging hospital property.

In the viral CCTV footage, the youths can be seen repeatedly picking up chairs and throwing them, ransacking the hospital. Other family members, including women, attempted to stop them, but the two became increasingly aggressive, hurling chairs and a computer to the floor.

Police Intervention

Family members claimed that negligence was committed by the doctor who discharged the patient prematurely.

Shankar Awatade, Senior Police Inspector of Central Police Station, said, “We rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control. So far, no FIR has been registered. The hospital administration is expected to file a complaint soon.

