Thane News: Kalyan Police Nab Two Drug Peddlers, Seize ₹6 Lakh Worth Of Ganja

The Kalyan police have arrested two individuals, alleged to be drug peddlers, for possessing 6 kg of ganja intended for sale in the market. The contraband, valued at approximately ₹6 lakh, was confiscated from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Faisal Shaikh (31), a resident of Bhandup, and Afsar Sattar Shaikh (36), a resident of Nagpur.

According to the police, a patrolling team approached an auto-rickshaw that was suspiciously parked on a ground in the Chikanghar area of Kalyan. As the officers neared the vehicle, the two suspects attempted to flee but were chased and apprehended. Upon questioning, they admitted to having arrived in the auto-rickshaw with the ganja, intending to sell it in the local area. The police subsequently seized the contraband.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced in court and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

The investigating officer stated that efforts are underway to determine the source of the contraband, identify the suppliers, and uncover potential buyers.