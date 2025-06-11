 19-Year-Old Navi Mumbai Nursing Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Casteist Abuse By Principal; FIR Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation19-Year-Old Navi Mumbai Nursing Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Casteist Abuse By Principal; FIR Filed

19-Year-Old Navi Mumbai Nursing Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Casteist Abuse By Principal; FIR Filed

The student, belonging to a Scheduled Caste and resident of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was in the first year of the BSc Nursing course at the private college located at Poyange village in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
19-Year-Old Navi Mumbai Nursing Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Casteist Abuse By Principal; FIR Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 19-year-old student of a nursing college in Navi Mumbai allegedly committed suicide after its woman principal passed casteist slurs and humiliated him, police said on Wednesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) on charges of suicide abetment was registered against the principal on Tuesday in connection with the incident which took place on June 3, following a complaint by the victim's mother, they said.

About The Case

The student, belonging to a Scheduled Caste and resident of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was in the first year of the BSc Nursing course at the private college located at Poyange village in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Read Also
CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Declared At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Counselling Schedule Here
article-image

He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a window grill using a waistband in his hostel room on June 3, an official from Panvel Taluka police station said.

The principal allegedly used casteist slurs against the student, humiliated him in front of others, and made degrading remarks about his masculinity over the last few months, as per the FIR.

Unable to bear the mental harassment and humiliation, the student took the extreme step, it said.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased's mother on Tuesday, the FIR was registered against the principal under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

Read Also
UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Here’s How To Download
article-image

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

"We are probing the matter. Statements of witnesses and college staff are being recorded, and all necessary evidence is being collected," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students;...

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students;...

'ITI Students In Maharashtra To Get Apprenticeships In Local Industries': Minister Lodha

'ITI Students In Maharashtra To Get Apprenticeships In Local Industries': Minister Lodha

Maharashtra Govt Revises Admission Rules For Diploma Courses In Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture...

Maharashtra Govt Revises Admission Rules For Diploma Courses In Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture...

WiSE 2025: 200 Schoolgirls From Rural Maharashtra And Karnataka Attend Women In Science &...

WiSE 2025: 200 Schoolgirls From Rural Maharashtra And Karnataka Attend Women In Science &...

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here