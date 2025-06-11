CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Declared At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Counselling Schedule Here

Official website

CLAT PG 2025 Result: The Common Law Admission Test Postgraduate (CLAT PG) 2025 results were released by the Consortium of NLUs on June 10. By accessing their account on the CLAT 2025 portal on the Consortium's website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can view and download the CLAT PG 2025 scorecard.

On December 1, 2024, CLAT PG 2025 was held at 141 exam locations in 25 Indian states and 4 Union Territories. The Consortium revised the final answer key and the results in light of the Delhi High Court's June 6, 2025, ruling. On June 10, the CLAT PG final answer key was also made public. Due to the withdrawal of two questions, CLAT PG 2025 will receive a score of 118.

CLAT PG 2025 Result: Important dates

Registration for CLAT PG Counselling begins: June 11, 2025

Registration ends: June 13, 2025

First Allotment List release: June 17, 2025 (10 AM)

Confirmation Fee Payment & Admission (First List): June 17 (10 AM) – June 20, 2025 (1 PM)

Second Allotment List release: June 24, 2025

Confirmation Fee Payment & Admission (Second List): June 24 (10 AM) – June 27, 2025 (1 PM)

Third Allotment List release: July 4, 2025

Confirmation Fee Payment & Admission (Third List): July 4 (10 AM) – July 7, 2025 (1 PM)

University Fee Payment deadline: July 10, 2025

CLAT PG 2025 Result: Fees

General category candidates: ₹30,000

SC/ST/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD categories: ₹20,000

CLAT PG 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Consortium of NLUs website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025.

Step 2: Look for the “CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result” or similar link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number or Admit Card Number and Date of Birth (DD‑MM‑YYYY)

Step 4: Submit credentials to proceed.

Step 5: Your revised result will be displayed.

Step 6: Save a copy of your scorecard for future reference and use it for the upcoming CLAT PG counselling.

CLAT PG 2025 Result: What's next?

According to each NLU's admissions matrix and rank list, qualified applicants will be invited to take part in the admissions counselling process. Candidates must confirm that they have been invited for counselling for each round by logging into their CLAT account on the Consortium of NLUs website.

CLAT Counselling 2025: Freeze, Float, and Exit option

In a counselling round, each candidate who has been given a seat at any NLU may choose to "freeze," "float," or "exit."

The candidate must pay the non-refundable confirmation fee of Rs 20,000 within the allotted period in order to "freeze" their position in the first, second, and third rounds of counselling.

The "Float" option is available to candidates who have not been assigned their first preference NLU and who wish to keep "open" the possibility of receiving a higher preference NLU seat.

An applicant may "Exit" the admissions counselling process at any point after finishing the registration process if they decide they do not wish to take part in the counselling process.