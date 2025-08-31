 125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Support UPSC Aspirants Missing Final Merit List
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Support UPSC Aspirants Missing Final Merit List

125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Support UPSC Aspirants Missing Final Merit List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, announced the launch of a new digital platform 'Pratibha Setu' aimed at supporting aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, announced the launch of a new digital platform 'Pratibha Setu' aimed at supporting aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list.

PM Modi described the UPSC exam as one of the most challenging competitive tests in the country and referred to the inspiring journeys of several aspirants.

Read Also
'Two Terrorists Arrested In J&K’s Poonch District; Weapons And Ammunition Recovered,' Say police
article-image
Read Also
Delhi Double Murder: Man Kills Wife & Mother-In-Law After Dispute Over Birthday Gifts, Arrested With...
article-image

PM Modi's Statement

The Prime Minister, in his address, said, "My dear countrymen, you must have heard the name of UPSC. This institution conducts the Civil Services exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. All of us have heard many inspiring stories from the toppers of the Civil Services. These youngsters study under difficult circumstances and through their hard work, get a place in this service, but friends, there is another truth about the UPSC exam."

FPJ Shorts
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support
Tata Capital To Launch USD 2 billion IPO From September 22, Likely Largest In India’s Financial Sector
Tata Capital To Launch USD 2 billion IPO From September 22, Likely Largest In India’s Financial Sector
US Court Rules Most Trump Tariffs Illegal, What This Means For Indian Markets & Global Trade | Explained
US Court Rules Most Trump Tariffs Illegal, What This Means For Indian Markets & Global Trade | Explained
'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over Sanskrit College Staff
'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over Sanskrit College Staff

He further added, "There are thousands of such candidates who are very capable; their hard work is no less than anyone else's, but they are unable to reach the final list by a small margin. These candidates have to prepare afresh for other exams. That cost both their time and money. That is why, now a digital platform has been created for such sincere students and its name is 'Pratibha Setu'." '"Pratibha Setu' stores the data of those candidates who cleared all the stages of various exams of UPSC, but their names did not appear in the final merit list," PM Modi said.

Read Also
‘Stray Dogs Case Made Me Known Globally’: Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath At Kerala Event
article-image

The Prime Minister, in his "Mann ki baat" address, said that the databank on 'Pratibha Setu' already has details of over 10,000 such talented youth, which can be accessed for future opportunities.

Union Minister JP Nadda listened to the PM's address in Mumbai; meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, did so in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over...

'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over...

125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Support UPSC Aspirants Missing...

125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Support UPSC Aspirants Missing...

AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration Window For AYUSH NEET UG Closes Tomorrow; Check Application...

AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration Window For AYUSH NEET UG Closes Tomorrow; Check Application...

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 8,477 Posts Out; Check Vacancy Details

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 8,477 Posts Out; Check Vacancy Details

Kerala School Art Festival Writings Go Digital With 'Mazha Mannil Ezhuthiyath' Magazine

Kerala School Art Festival Writings Go Digital With 'Mazha Mannil Ezhuthiyath' Magazine