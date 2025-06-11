 UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Here’s How To Download
UPSC has released the admit cards for IES and ISS Exam 2025 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download them using their registration ID and DOB.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2025: The admit cards for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025 have been made available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). On the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who applied for the exam can now download their admission cards. The dates of the IES/ISS exam are set for June 20–22, 2025, at a number of locations throughout the nation.

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2025: Official notice

On February 12, 2025, the UPSC IES/ISS 2025 official notification was made public. The application period was open until March 4, 2025, and between March 5 and March 11, 2025, candidates had a chance to make corrections to their forms. UPSC will use this test to hire applicants for 35 positions in the Indian Statistical Service and 12 positions in the Indian Economic Service.

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the admission card.

Step 3: To log in, enter your date of birth and registration ID.

Step 4: The screen will display your admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it.

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

- The examination's name

- Candidate's name and birthdate

- The exam date and time,

- Examination center's address,

- Candidate's photo and signature,

- Subject information,

- Exam instructions and guidelines, and the time to report to the exam centre

It is advised that candidates arrive to the testing location well in advance of the reporting time specified on their admit cards and bring a legitimate photo ID with them.

