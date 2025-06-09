UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Results To Be Declared Anytime Soon At upsc.gov.in; Here’s How To Download Your Score

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 | Canva

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 are anticipated to be made public shortly on the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. The date and time of the announcement of the CSE Prelims Results 2025 have not yet been confirmed by the commission.

Candidates should be aware that the preliminary exam is merely a screening examination and that their scores will not be taken into account when creating the final merit list.

Candidates should be aware that the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2025 has 979 open positions. As the Commission accepts and incorporates the vacancy requisition (from the Central Government departments) till the UPSC Prelims exam, this figure is provisional. As a result, there's a good likelihood that the UPSC 2025 test will see more openings.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Link will show up on the main screen (after the result announcement).

Step 3: When you click on the result link, the UPSC Result Page will open with the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF direct link.

Step 4: For future reference, click the aforementioned link, search for the desired roll number

Step 5: Download the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Exam pattern and marking schemes

Two two-hour-long objective-type questions (MCQs) with a maximum score of 200 were included in the exam.

One-third (0.33) of the points allotted to that question will be subtracted as a penalty for each incorrect response.