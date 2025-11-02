Thane News: Electrocuted Monkey Rescued In Ghodbunder, Under Treatment At Animal Hospital | File

Thane: A monkey suffered an electric shock on Sunday afternoon in the Tikujiniwadi area of Ghodbunder. The animal, believed to have wandered in from the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park, was seen injured and hanging from a tree branch after coming into contact with a live overhead wire.

Shortly after the incident, passersby alerted the local municipal disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Teams from the disaster management unit, the fire brigade, the Wildlife Welfare Association and the forest department quickly arrived at the scene to assess the injured animal.

The rescue operation began when the monkey was found perched on a branch in visible distress. Responders managed to bring it down safely and transferred it, in coordination with forest personnel, to the CPC Animal Veterinary Hospital for urgent treatment. The injured animal is now under continuous medical care, according to report by Loksatta.

According to local wildlife experts, monkeys from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park frequently venture into the surrounding residential zones, including Tikujiniwadi, where overhead wires and electrical infrastructure pose significant risk. In this instance, it appears the primate climbed over vegetation only to come in contact with the exposed wiring overhead, a scenario that wildlife officials warn is increasingly common.

Residents of the area voiced concern for both the monkey’s well-being and the broader risk posed by unsecured electric cables. One local said the incident “was a stark reminder that nature and urban infrastructure must coexist more safely.”The hospital’s veterinary team is monitoring the primate’s condition, though they cautioned that recovery may take time, given the severity of electrical injuries.

Officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation said they would inspect the stretch of wiring near the incident site and coordinate with the electricity board to ensure that loose or dangerously placed cables are removed or properly insulated. For now, the rescued monkey is receiving care, and the hope remains for a full recovery with community support and vigilance.