 Thane: NCP Office Bearer Booked For Threatening PA Of Ajit Pawar Faction’s Leader
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: NCP Office Bearer Booked For Threatening PA Of Ajit Pawar Faction’s Leader

Thane: NCP Office Bearer Booked For Threatening PA Of Ajit Pawar Faction’s Leader

As per Adkar’s complaint, Khamkar telephoned him at the NCP office on Thursday afternoon and threatened of dire consequences akin to Thane assistant municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher, who was beaten up for comments against Jitendra Awhad.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Photo courtesy: ncpyouththanespka

Thane: The Naupada police have registered a case against Thane city president of Sharad Pawar’s NCP’s youth wing, Vikram Khamkar, for allegedly issuing a death threat to the personal assistant (PA) of Ajit Pawar group’s regional office-bearer Najeeb Mulla. A case was registered on the complaint of the PA, Sameer Adkar. In March, Khamkar was externed from the city for two years by the Naupada police.

As per Adkar’s complaint, Khamkar telephoned him at the NCP office on Thursday afternoon and threatened of dire consequences akin to Thane assistant municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher, who was beaten up for comments against Jitendra Awhad.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal confirmed receiving the complaint of Adkar receiving a death threat and said that investigation in the matter is underway.

Read Also
Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Urges Authorities To Speed Up Progress On Metro & Flyover Work In City
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MIDC Police's Prompt Action Foils Youth's Suicide Attempt

Mumbai News: MIDC Police's Prompt Action Foils Youth's Suicide Attempt

Mumbai News: 10% Water Cut Withdrawn But Crisis Continues In Koldongri

Mumbai News: 10% Water Cut Withdrawn But Crisis Continues In Koldongri

Mumbai News: Mentally Unstable Man Held For Making Hoax Threat Call

Mumbai News: Mentally Unstable Man Held For Making Hoax Threat Call

Mumbai News: Couple Arrested For Cheating Karnataka HC Prosecutor

Mumbai News: Couple Arrested For Cheating Karnataka HC Prosecutor

Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: Shamil Nachan Remanded NIA Custody Till August 18

Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: Shamil Nachan Remanded NIA Custody Till August 18