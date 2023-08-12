Thane: NCP Office Bearer Booked For Threatening PA Of Ajit Pawar Faction’s Leader

Photo courtesy: ncpyouththanespka

Thane: The Naupada police have registered a case against Thane city president of Sharad Pawar’s NCP’s youth wing, Vikram Khamkar, for allegedly issuing a death threat to the personal assistant (PA) of Ajit Pawar group’s regional office-bearer Najeeb Mulla. A case was registered on the complaint of the PA, Sameer Adkar. In March, Khamkar was externed from the city for two years by the Naupada police.

As per Adkar’s complaint, Khamkar telephoned him at the NCP office on Thursday afternoon and threatened of dire consequences akin to Thane assistant municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher, who was beaten up for comments against Jitendra Awhad.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal confirmed receiving the complaint of Adkar receiving a death threat and said that investigation in the matter is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)