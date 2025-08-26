Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under Animal Cruelty Law

FIR registered in Jogeshwari after CCTV captures car running over stray dog; animal welfare group PAL ensures swift action | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Jogeshwari police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person who allegedly ran over a sleeping stray dog with his car, killing the animal on the spot. The car ruthlessly crushed the dog’s face while it was napping in a quiet locality at around 12:30 p.m. on August 24.

Volunteers Push for Immediate Action

The complainants in the case — volunteers from PAL Welfare Foundation, namely Jaanki Soni, Sarthak Choughle, and Priti Kubal — promptly reached the location to ensure the case received immediate attention.

The matter was reported to the local police station, and with continuous follow-up by the Foundation’s legal and rescue team, an FIR was successfully lodged under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

CCTV Footage Confirms Offence

According to the FIR, on August 25 at around 11 a.m., the volunteers received CCTV footage showing a vehicle (registration number MH 02 GJ 8282) running over a sleeping stray dog. The footage was submitted on the official website of the organization. It was later confirmed that the incident occurred a day earlier, on August 24.

Also Watch:

Foundation Condemns Animal Cruelty

Sudhir Kudalkar, Founder of PAL Welfare Foundation, told FPJ: “Our priority is to ensure that every complaint is addressed immediately, both on the ground and through the legal system. Animal cruelty – including reckless acts like hit-and-run – is a serious crime, and PAL Welfare Foundation will continue to stand for the voiceless with full dedication. In this case, the accused not only allegedly killed the animal but also cleaned the blood stains and disposed of the body. We have received video footage of the same.” The matter is under investigation.