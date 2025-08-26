 Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRaigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

The initiative has been planned to promote sports, encourage youth participation, and preserve the sporting culture in the state.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations | Pexels Image

The Raigad district administration and the District Sports Office will organise a series of events from August 29 to 31, to celebrate National Sports Day, observed across the country on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The initiative has been planned to promote sports, encourage youth participation, and preserve the sporting culture in the state. The celebrations will begin on August 29 with a grand felicitation ceremony honouring national and state award-winning athletes along with players who have achieved success in national and international competitions. On August 30, various sports competitions will be held in schools, accompanied by seminars and discussions organised through sports associations.

Read Also
Raigad Collector Bans Laser Lights During Ganesh Immersion Processions
article-image

The highlight of the celebration will be on August 31 in Alibag, where a marathon will be organised with participation from children, youth, senior citizens, public representatives, and government officials. Winners will be presented with attractive trophies, while all participants will receive certificates.

District Sports Officer Prakash Wagh has appealed to athletes and citizens to take part in large numbers and contribute to the success of the National Sports Day celebrations.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
Bihar Shocker: Cobra Bites Woman, Villagers Perform Exorcism Rituals Instead Of Taking Her To Hospital – VIDEO
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone For Allegedly Promoting Faulty Vehicles
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 4 Sixes In A Single Over Against Himachal Pradesh During Buchi Babu Tournament 2025; Video
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In...

Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In...

Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under...

Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under...

Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

'Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Service Set To Launch In September, Fastest In South Asia,' Says Minister...

'Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Service Set To Launch In September, Fastest In South Asia,' Says Minister...