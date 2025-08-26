Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations | Pexels Image

The Raigad district administration and the District Sports Office will organise a series of events from August 29 to 31, to celebrate National Sports Day, observed across the country on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The initiative has been planned to promote sports, encourage youth participation, and preserve the sporting culture in the state. The celebrations will begin on August 29 with a grand felicitation ceremony honouring national and state award-winning athletes along with players who have achieved success in national and international competitions. On August 30, various sports competitions will be held in schools, accompanied by seminars and discussions organised through sports associations.

The highlight of the celebration will be on August 31 in Alibag, where a marathon will be organised with participation from children, youth, senior citizens, public representatives, and government officials. Winners will be presented with attractive trophies, while all participants will receive certificates.

District Sports Officer Prakash Wagh has appealed to athletes and citizens to take part in large numbers and contribute to the success of the National Sports Day celebrations.