Raigad Collector Bans Laser Lights During Ganesh Immersion Processions

The use of laser lights during Ganesh immersion processions has been strictly banned in Raigad district to prevent health hazards and ensure public safety. District Collector Kishan Jawale issued the order on Monday.

The restriction will be enforced on September 2, (five-day immersions) and September 6, (Anant Chaturdashi, 11-day immersions).

According to officials, complaints in previous years highlighted adverse effects of high-decibel sound systems, Dolby music, snow sprays, heat sprays, and laser beams, including hearing loss, cardiac issues, and eye-related ailments.

In view of these risks, and to maintain law and order, the Collector prohibited laser lights during processions. Authorities warned that individuals, mandals, or organisers found violating the order will face punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).