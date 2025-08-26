 Raigad Collector Bans Laser Lights During Ganesh Immersion Processions
Raigad Collector Bans Laser Lights During Ganesh Immersion Processions

According to officials, complaints in previous years highlighted adverse effects of high-decibel sound systems, Dolby music, snow sprays, heat sprays, and laser beams, including hearing loss, cardiac issues, and eye-related ailments.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Raigad Collector Bans Laser Lights During Ganesh Immersion Processions | Pexels Image

The use of laser lights during Ganesh immersion processions has been strictly banned in Raigad district to prevent health hazards and ensure public safety. District Collector Kishan Jawale issued the order on Monday.

The restriction will be enforced on September 2, (five-day immersions) and September 6, (Anant Chaturdashi, 11-day immersions).

