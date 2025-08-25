 Attention Commuters! Traffic Resumes On Ambenali And Varandha Ghat Routes In Raigad; Check Details
Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Traffic has resumed on two key ghat routes in Raigad district—Poladpur–Mahabaleshwar (Ambenali Ghat) and Rajewadi–Varandha (NH 965DD)—after being closed due to heavy rainfall and safety concerns. District Collector Kishan Jawale issued orders reopening both roads, with the condition that they will remain closed on days of extreme rainfall alerts.

Roads Reopened After Heavy Rains

Earlier, the Ambenali Ghat was closed to heavy vehicles and even light vehicles during orange and red alerts, while night-time traffic had been completely prohibited. Similarly, the Varandha Ghat route was shut following an IMD high-alert warning, causing severe inconvenience to locals. Residents and public representatives had repeatedly demanded that both roads be reopened ahead of the Ganeshotsav and festive season.

Conditional Access for Vehicles

Officials said the Maharashtra State Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSRDC) carried out strengthening and repair works on Ambenali Ghat, including debris removal and road stabilization. Meanwhile, the reopening of Varandha Ghat was approved after a review of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s report from Mahad.

"While both routes are now open for all types of vehicles, they will be shut whenever heavy rainfall alerts are issued. Local police have been instructed to ensure adequate safety arrangements during such closures," said a statement released by Raigad collector office.

Festival Travel Relief

Ambenali ghat was shut on July 10 this year after boulders fell on the road during heavy rainfall. Earlier in June this year, the Varandha Ghat stretch on National Highway No. 965 DD, between Rajewadi and the Raigad district boundary, was declared closed for all types of vehicular movement until September 30. However owing to the public demand and festival traffic, it has been reopened.

