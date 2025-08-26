 Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

The event was jointly organised by the Prafulta Centre for Psychological Wellness, Wading Through Life, and the Rotary Club of Smart City Navi Mumbai. It aimed to provide children with special needs a space beyond routine therapies one filled with fun, friendship, and freedom.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day |

Over 60 neurodivergent children and their parents came together for a day of celebration, creativity, and inclusion at the Funtoosh Mini Mela – Patriotic Splash, held at Don Bosco, Nerul, to mark India’s 79th Independence Day.

Organisers with a Mission

The event was jointly organised by the Prafulta Centre for Psychological Wellness, Wading Through Life, and the Rotary Club of Smart City Navi Mumbai. It aimed to provide children with special needs a space beyond routine therapies—one filled with fun, friendship, and freedom.

Messages of Independence and Hope

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day
Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day
INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh
INDIA Bloc VP Candidate B Sudarshan Reddy Confident Of Support Beyond Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under Animal Cruelty Law
Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under Animal Cruelty Law
Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations
Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

The evening opened with patriotic songs, followed by a welcome from Wenonah Castellino, founder of Wading Through Life, and Father Barnabe D’Souza, rector of Don Bosco Academy, who reminded families that “independence means the right for every child to live fully and joyfully.”

Performances that Touched Hearts

Children from the Ikshana Therapy Centre for Special Children delivered soulful performances, including “Chodo Kal Ki Baatein” and “Vande Mataram,” earning standing ovations. Parents were deeply moved by their children’s participation and confidence on stage.

Games, Arts, and Rain Dance Magic

The mela offered neurodivergent-friendly activities such as the Color Sorting Ball Game, Nature Scavenger Hunt, and Tunnel of Love, along with arts and crafts for painting and origami. The highlight was the joyful rain dance, where children splashed, laughed, and expressed their happiness freely.

Read Also
Mumbai: Surat Crime Branch Arrests Cousin Accused Of Abducting & Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy Found In...
article-image

Beyond Celebration: A Step Toward Inclusion

Organisers and parents alike described the event as more than just a mela it was a step toward acceptance, belonging, and celebration of neurodivergent children.

Continuing the Mission

Prafulta Don Bosco, the lead organiser, reaffirmed its commitment to psychological wellness and inclusion through counselling, therapy, remedial education, and outreach programmes across Navi Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under...

Mumbai Tragedy: Jogeshwari Police Book Unknown Driver For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged Under...

Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

Raigad To Host Three-Day Events For National Sports Day Celebrations

'Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Service Set To Launch In September, Fastest In South Asia,' Says Minister...

'Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Service Set To Launch In September, Fastest In South Asia,' Says Minister...

Attention Navi Mumbaikars! Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Immersions 2025,...

Attention Navi Mumbaikars! Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Immersions 2025,...