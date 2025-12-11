Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance

Thane Municipal Corporation and Japan’s MLIT sign a strategic MoU to enhance digital governance, smart infrastructure, and ICT-based urban solutions | File Photo

Thane, Dec 11: An official agreement (MoU) was signed between Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for cooperation in the fields of information technology and smart city innovation. This agreement will give new impetus to digital governance in Thane, making citizen services more effective and developing smart infrastructure.

MoU signed in Japan

The cooperation agreement between Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Thane Municipal Corporation was signed at a ceremony held in Japan. Information Projects (MLIT) Deputy Minister Kawamura Kenich and Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao were present at the ceremony.

The program was held under the guidance of Thane Municipal Commissioner Mr. Saurav Rao, IAS. Officials noted that this agreement has been strengthened by the strategic direction given by him to TMC's digital transformation initiatives, and his participation has highlighted Thane Municipal Corporation's commitment to adopting international best practices.

Various initiatives to come up jointly through this MoU

Under this cooperation agreement, Information Project (MLIT) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will jointly implement initiatives such as smart infrastructure, ICT system development, capacity building, knowledge exchange, and pilot implementation of state-of-the-art digital solutions according to the needs of Thane city.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao noted that this partnership will help in the rapid dissemination of innovative technology and the development of efficient, flexible, and citizen-centric urban governance systems in Thane.

Strengthening India-Japan relations

The strategic direction and vision adopted to accelerate Thane's digital transformation have also been prominently reflected in this agreement, and Thane Municipal Corporation will be committed to adopting international best practices, said Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

This signed agreement has started a new era in India-Japan cooperation, and in the coming times, the path of effective digital projects and shared technical progress will be further strengthened.

According to this agreement, both organisations will cooperate in implementing ICT-based solutions, smart urban management, technical knowledge exchange, and innovative projects. This initiative was taken under the guidance of Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

In the implementation of this initiative, Sandeep Malvi, CEO of Smart City Thane, Sachin Sangale, Deputy Commissioner of the Information and Technology Department, and the consulting firm M/s Palladium made significant contributions in preparing the draft and coordinating the (MoC) cooperation agreement.

