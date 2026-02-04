Thane Municipal Corporation Approves 19 EV Charging Stations Across City Via PPP To Boost Sustainable Transport

In a major stride toward sustainable urban transport, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially approved the installation of 19 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city. | Representational Image

Thane: In a major stride toward sustainable urban transport, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially approved the installation of 19 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city. The initiative, aimed at reducing range anxiety and curbing carbon emissions, will be executed via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring a zero-cost burden on the civic treasury.

Following a comprehensive feasibility survey conducted by the Electric and City Development Departments under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the city has finalized high-traffic junctions and residential hubs for the rollout.

The 19 Locations

The selected spots are designed to provide maximum accessibility for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler users. The approved Thane EV charging stations are distributed across several key wards and zones. In Naupada-Kopri, stations are located at the Mental Hospital Junction and Kashish Park Service Road, while the Uthalsar zone features sites at Vrindavan Bus Stop, Kachrali Lake, and Akashganga (Rabodi). Those in the Wagle Estate area can find a station on Road No. 22 near the Passport Office. The Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar ward includes the Bus Depot Junction, Pokhran Road No. 1, and Devdaya Nagar.

In Vartak Nagar, charging points are approved for Pokhran Road No. 2, Gandhi Nagar Junction, and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha. The Majiwada-Manpada zone has several spots, including Anand Nagar Bus Stop, Patlipada (Suvidha Plot), URCT Junction, and Dharmachapada. For residents in Kalwa & Mumbra, stations are situated at Kharegaon Toll Naka, Kharegaon 90 Feet Road, Atmaram Chowk, and the Mumbra Sports Complex. Finally, the Diva ward has an approved location at the Ayushman Arogya Kendra.

The PPP Model

The project, valued at approximately ₹10.50 crore, will be entirely funded by private contractors. Under the 10-year agreement:

Infrastructure & Security- Private agencies will bear all costs for construction, equipment, power supply, and 24/7 security.

Revenue Sharing-The TMC will generate a new revenue stream, earning a minimum of ₹1 per unit of electricity consumed.

Operational Mandate- Contractors are required to keep the stations functional continuously, with a mandatory operation period of at least three years to ensure reliability for early EV adopters.

Usage, Guidelines, and Fees

Local EV owners can expect standardized and transparent pricing. According to TMC officials:

Pricing-Charging fees will strictly follow the Central Government’s Ministry of Power guidelines to prevent overcharging.

Ad-Free Zones-To maintain the primary focus on utility, commercial advertisements are prohibited at the charging sites.

Accessibility-Most stations are expected to feature DC fast-charging capabilities, allowing cars to reach significant battery levels in under 45–60 minutes.

Timeline: When Can Locals Use Them?

Tendering is currently underway, and the selection of contractors is expected to conclude shortly. While certain private stations already exist in malls and residential complexes, this public network is slated for a phased launch throughout 2026.

The move is expected to act as a catalyst for residents who have been hesitant to switch to electric mobility due to a lack of public infrastructure.

