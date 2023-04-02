Thane: Mumbra bypass road closed to traffic for one month; check alternative routes | File

The Mumbra Bypass road in Thane will be closed for vehicles for repair work, starting from April 1. As per reports from ABP Majha, the bypass road will be closed for at least a month.

The repairs include the Mumbra bypass, as well as the railway flyover near Retibandar. During the same time period, work on asphalting and repairing expansion joints on the Kharegaon and Saket bridges will be carried out, necessitating major route changes.

Alternative Routes

Due to the closure, all Nashik, Gujarat or Bhiwandi-bound vehicles coming from JNPT, Navi Mumbai, and Pune via Mahape will be diverted from Shilpata towards Mahape -Rabale-Airoli Mulund Bridge- Eastern Expressway and move towards their respective destinations using the Mulund Anandnagar-Majiwada -Ghodbunder Road.

As per the traffic advisory, vehicles coming from Gujarat and travelling down South will have to take the Ghodbunder Road-Majiwada- Anandnagar route to move ahead. Furthermore, heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply in city limits only between 10 pm and 5 am.

