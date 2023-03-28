 Thane: Mobile phones worth ₹30 lakh stolen in three minutes in Kalyan
Thane: Mobile phones worth ₹30 lakh stolen in three minutes in Kalyan

Thane: Mobile phones worth ₹30 lakh stolen in three minutes in Kalyan

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Thane: Mobile phones worth ₹30 lakh stolen in three minutes in Kalyan | File Image

Thane: Burglars broke into a mobile phone shop at Ahilyabai Chowk of Worli in Kalyan West on March 26 and stole devices worth ₹30 lakh within three minutes. The incident was recorded on the shop’s CCTV camera.

A similar incident took place in Kalyan East last week, raising the hackles of residents and shop owners.

Case registered against unidentified persons

The shop owner, Pawan Kumar Jha, said he had stocked more sets than usual owing to Chaitra Navratri as people shop during this auspicious period. Senior Police Inspector Narendra Patil said a case has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigation is underway.

