Indore: Absconding thief planning another robbery held

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested an absconding thief who was involved in four theft cases. He was also planning another robbery with others when he was arrested. The accused was handed over to the Dwarkapuri police station staff for further investigation.

According to a crime branch officer, they received information that a thief who was involved in four theft cases had been seen in the Dwarkapuri area. The crime branch officers managed to arrest him and he was identified as Ankit Yadav of Dwarkapuri area. The accused allegedly confessed to committing theft in Shraddha Saburi Colony, Shantinathpuri Colony, Gurushankar Nagar and Saibaba Nagar area under the Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction a few months ago. His accomplices involved in these cases were arrested but the accused was on the run.

Police said that he was also involved in planning a robbery with some other miscreants. Though his accomplices had been arrested he was on the run. A bounty of Rs 5000 was also announced by the police for his arrest.