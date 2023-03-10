Indore: MP ready to meet 13,800 MW electricity demand in April-May

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Noting that the demand for electricity in the state could reach 13,800 MW in April and May, principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey said they are ready to meet the demand.

He said this after reviewing the demand and supply in April-May at Shakti Bhavan in Jabalpur on Thursday.

In the review meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the demand and availability of electricity in Madhya Pradesh during summer.

MP Power Management Company managing director Raghuraj Rajendran, East Region Power Distribution Company managing director Anay Dwivedi, Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company managing director Manjit Singh, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company managing director Sunil Tiwari, senior engineers of power companies were present along with Neeraj Agarwal, OSD at energy department. Senior engineers of NHDC were also present at the meeting.

“There should be a proper use of conventional and non-conventional sources,” Dubey said in the meeting.

He said that the power companies, as per the state government's instructions, are fully prepared to provide 24-hour electricity to domestic consumers and 10 hours to agricultural consumers in April and May.

Dubey reviewed the status of thermal, hydropower generation and non-conventional power generation.

He said that water and non-conventional power generation should be used properly along with thermal power in the summer. Instructions were given to the thermal power units of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company to produce sufficient electricity during the summer. Dubey said that efforts should be made to ensure that sufficient coal is available in thremal coal units.

Consumer satisfaction is paramount

In the review meeting, instructions were also given to keep the transmission and distribution system in the state technically sound. The power companies were told that there should be no voltage problem in any part of the state and that quality power supply should be ensured to all categories of consumers. Instructions were also given in the meeting to give top priority to grid discipline. The distribution companies were directed to replace the faulty transformers immediately and for this additional transformers should be arranged. Dubey said that the satisfaction of the consumers is paramount for the power sector and any type of their problem should be solved promptly and with sensitivity.

Read Also Indore: Two booked for selling flat to 2 persons