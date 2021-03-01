Mumbai Crime Watch: Six men held for attempting robbery in Dahisar shop

The Dahisar Police arrested six men who were about to rob a shop in suburban Mumbai, wherein police seized items like cutter, knives, choppers, and mobiles from the accused. Nylon rope, pepper were also seized from them. Police acted on a tip-off and nabbed the accused men, who all happen to be history-sheeters.

According to police sources, a team from Dahisar police station, who were on patrolling duty, had received a tip-off that a few men were to rob a mobile shop. Acting on this information, police laid a trap near Parbat Nagar in Dahisar (E). At around 2.30 am, the accused men reached the spot with equipment to break in.

Police observed that the accused had arrived in two auto-rickshaws, MH 47 X 4552 and MH47 AD 9528, following which police intercepted them. Police seized their valuables worth ₹2,92,080 and arrested them. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for robbery and voluntarily causing hurt.

The accused were identified as Ramzan Shaukat Ali, 35, Ayub Sarwar Ali Ansari, 26, Avinash Kamble, 37, Anil Jadhav, 26, Yusuf Shaikh, 38, and Rizwan Kankali, 19. All the accused were residents of Dahisar and had stolen the two auto-rickshaws from Ratan Nagar to commit a robbery.

Police suspect that the accused had committed similar robberies using the same modus operandi in the past.