Thane: MMRDA set to construct 1.1km long flyover to decongest Wagle Estate

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to construct a flyover in Thane’s Wagle Estate to ease the rising vehicular traffic in the area.

As per the plans accessed, the development authority is looking at having a flyover of 1,100 metres (1.1 km) on SG Barve Road inside Wagle Estate. Multiple major and minor intersections dot SG Barve Road, slowing down the traffic flow.

Three of the most problematic junctions are where Road No 16, Hajuri Road and Padwal Nagar Road meet SG Barve Road. These junctions witness heavy vehicular congestion, said sources within MMRDA.

4-6 months for feasibility report

At the moment, a feasibility study has been launched to determine various aspects of the project such as the estimated cost, traffic survey, traffic projects, deciding on the alignment, land acquisition, consultations with stakeholders, etc. Thereafter, it will float bids to invite civil contractors to build the flyover.

It will take 4-6 months to prepare the feasibility report and initiate the next step to construct the bridge which will improve connectivity with the arterial Lal Bahadur Shastri Road. Lal Bahadur Shastri Road not only connects with Thane Railway station but also provides direct connectivity with Mumbai, up to Sion.

How flyover at Wagle Estate will solve traffic woes

The area of Wagle Estate, predominantly, has been an industrial hub with manufacturing establishments. As the development of Thane and migration increased, a transformation happened in Wagle Estate with the establishment of Grade A office spaces and also some of the IT companies having their set-up to attract more talent.

In the areas neighbouring Wagle Estate are residential complexes. There has been a gradual increase in vehicular congestion due to the rise in the population of Thane as well as more work population headed to Wagle Estate.

