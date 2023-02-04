e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Traffic in Worli to be affected due to work on Love Grove flyover

Mumbai: Traffic in Worli to be affected due to work on Love Grove flyover

Love Grove flyover on Dr Annie Besant Road will be shut for vehicular traffic till February 11.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Image for representation | File photo
The movement of traffic in Worli is likely to be affected from today, February 4 till February 11 due to repair works in the area.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC), expansion joints on the Love Grove flyover on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli are damaged and need to be replaced.

Therefore, the road need to be closed temporarily, the notification said.

As per notification issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Police Commissioner, Traffic, it is necessary to temporarily close the road and divert traffic because there will be a lot of inconvenience to the public at the said spot.

The notification also stated that the following order was being issued to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic on the said road and to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

