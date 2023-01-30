Mumbai: Traffic moving slowly at Wadala flyover bridge, Western Express Highway

e-Paper Get App
Several commuters have claimed that such snarls have been observed daily on the Western Express Highway.

Monday, January 30, 2023
Representative Image | File
Owing to a bus breakdown at the Wadala flyover, the southbound traffic is moving slowly, the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a notification on Twitter.

Similarly, southbound traffic from the JVLR bridge to Andheri flyover to Vile Parle has also witnessed slow movement.

