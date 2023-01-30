Mumbai: Traffic moving slowly at Wadala flyover bridge, Western Express Highway

Representative Image | File

Owing to a bus breakdown at the Wadala flyover, the southbound traffic is moving slowly, the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a notification on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similarly, southbound traffic from the JVLR bridge to Andheri flyover to Vile Parle has also witnessed slow movement.

Several commuters have claimed that such snarls have been observed daily on the Western Express Highway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)