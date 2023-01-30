Nagpur Metro fares hiked again; four-fold increase this time | File

In an unwelcome move, Maharashtra Metro officials have once again increased the fares of the Nagpur Metro.

As per reports from Lokmat, ticket prices have seen a three to four-fold increase.

Travelling a distance of 12 km by the metro earlier would cost Rs 10. Now, commuters will have to shell out Rs 30.

Similarly, travelling six km by metro earlier would cost Rs 5. However, now, the hike has pushed the rate to Rs 20.

The new rates have made it almost unaffordable for commuters especially students who use the metro daily.

Previous rates

0-6 km: Rs.5

6-12 km: Rs.10

Above 12 km: Rs.20

Revised rates

0-2 km - Rs.10

2-4 km - Rs.15

4-6 km - Rs.20

6-9 km - Rs.25

9-12 km - Rs.30

12-15 km -Rs.30

15-18 km -Rs.35

18 per km -Rs 41

