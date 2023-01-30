e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNagpur Metro fares hiked again; four-fold increase this time

Nagpur Metro fares hiked again; four-fold increase this time

The new rates have made it almost unaffordable for commuters especially students who use the metro daily.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Nagpur Metro fares hiked again; four-fold increase this time | File
Follow us on

In an unwelcome move, Maharashtra Metro officials have once again increased the fares of the Nagpur Metro. 

As per reports from Lokmat, ticket prices have seen a three to four-fold increase.

Travelling a distance of 12 km by the metro earlier would cost Rs 10. Now, commuters will have to shell out Rs 30.

Similarly, travelling six km by metro earlier would cost Rs 5. However, now, the hike has pushed the rate to Rs 20.

The new rates have made it almost unaffordable for commuters especially students who use the metro daily.

Previous rates

0-6 km: Rs.5

6-12 km: Rs.10

Above 12 km: Rs.20

Revised rates

0-2 km - Rs.10

2-4 km - Rs.15

4-6 km - Rs.20

6-9 km - Rs.25

9-12 km - Rs.30 

12-15 km -Rs.30 

15-18 km -Rs.35

18 per km -Rs 41 

Read Also
Central Railways to introduce Vande Bharat train on Mumbai-Shirdi route soon
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur Metro fares hiked again; four-fold increase this time

Nagpur Metro fares hiked again; four-fold increase this time

Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at packaging unit in Taloja; visuals surface

Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at packaging unit in Taloja; visuals surface

Maharashtra to seek 2 underpasses on site where 12 blackbucks died

Maharashtra to seek 2 underpasses on site where 12 blackbucks died

Mumbai's air improves marginally, AQI at 256; temperature at 21.4°C

Mumbai's air improves marginally, AQI at 256; temperature at 21.4°C

Mumbai: Temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius for next two days

Mumbai: Temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius for next two days