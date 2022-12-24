Thane: MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son says 'Vihang Marina' project is not built on plots for multi-faith cemetery

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Purvesh on Saturday clarified that the "Vihang Marina" project is not build on usurped plots reserved for the multifaith cemetery in Thane.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Bombay High Court against Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik belonging to the Eknath Shinde faction for usurping a 37,000 square meters plot meant for multifaith cemetery and constructing a multi-storey towers by the parishioners of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Thane.

The petitioner Melwyn Fernandes said that there is a lack of burial space in Thane city for Christians and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had reserved 10 plots in two development plans for the city.

Read Also Thane: MLA Pratap Sarnaik asks CM to form team of historians to avoid disputes over films

However, not a single plot has been handed over. Purvesh Sarnaik who was to be added in party in the PIL in his reply said that the petitioners have not bothered to obtain true and correct information and instructions and have filed the present Interim Application without verifying facts.

Purvesh Sarnaik while replying about the said allegations in the PIL said, "I say that I am filing this affidavit in reply for the limited purpose of opposing any grant or relief as prayed against the present proposed respondent and crave leave of this honourable court to file a detailed affidavit as and when found necessary.

"I state that after perusing the copy of the memo of the said application and the schedule of amendment therein it appears that the said application is totally misconconceived and filed without ascertaining the facts.

"I state that M/s Balaji Enterprises is being unnecessarily dragged into the present PIL on account of some vested interests and with some ulterior motive and in order to get some publicity while consequently hampering the sale of a project, that is unrelated to the present litigation and which is being constructed by M/s Balaji Enterprises."