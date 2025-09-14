 'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid Ind-Pak Match Boycott Row | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid Ind-Pak Match Boycott Row | VIDEO

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid Ind-Pak Match Boycott Row | VIDEO

Sanjay Raut slammed Ajit Pawar for calling the India-Pakistan match a non-issue, citing the Pahalgam terror attack. Pawar said the game should be seen only as sport and not politicised.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid Ind-Pak Match Boycott Row | VIDEO | File

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut has sharply criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his recent comments on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match. Raut's remarks come in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives.

Ajit Pawar had suggested that the cricket match should be viewed purely from a sporting perspective, emphasizing the constitutional right to express one's opinion. He urged against politicising the event, stating, "Some opposition parties seek to make an issue out of everything, but this should not become an emotional matter."

In response, Sanjay Raut expressed his outrage, stating, "Ajit Pawar's veins carry the blood of Pakistanis. He is half-Pakistani." He further criticized Pawar's comments, suggesting that if any of the 26 victims from the Pahalgam attack had been related to him, he would not have made such statements.

Raut also targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, labeling his faction as "not a party but a small company of Amit Shah," and questioned their understanding of the nation's sentiments.

FPJ Shorts
'GST Reforms Have Reduced Tax Burden On People,' Says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
'GST Reforms Have Reduced Tax Burden On People,' Says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
'Instead Of Supporting Indian Army, Congress Stood With Pakistan Army During Operation Sindoor': PM Modi
'Instead Of Supporting Indian Army, Congress Stood With Pakistan Army During Operation Sindoor': PM Modi
Telangana Shocker: Father Kills Ailing 3-Year-Old Son Amid Family Disputes, Dumps Body In Musi River
Telangana Shocker: Father Kills Ailing 3-Year-Old Son Amid Family Disputes, Dumps Body In Musi River
Read Also
Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...
article-image

Additionally, Raut alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), under the influence of BJP and its president Jay Shah, is pressuring players to participate in the match despite their reluctance. He claimed that several players are opposed to playing against Pakistan but are compelled due to external pressures.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) has organized statewide protests under the banner "Maje Kunku, Maza Desh" (My Vermilion, My Country), expressing their opposition to the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Ajit Pawar's Take On Ind vs Pak Boycott

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized opposition leaders for raising the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match as an issue, calling it trivial compared to pressing concerns like heavy rainfall, crop damage, and traffic jams. Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s remarks condemning the match shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pawar said opinions differ, with some opposing any ties with Pakistan while others enjoy the sporting event.

He emphasized that the opposition should focus on significant issues rather than “non-issues” like the cricket match. Pawar also dismissed allegations of vote manipulation, calling them baseless and misleading.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post

Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post

Mumbai: ₹40 Crore Bafna Trust Land Row Escalates, Trustees Booked, Family Denies Fraud

Mumbai: ₹40 Crore Bafna Trust Land Row Escalates, Trustees Booked, Family Denies Fraud