Mumbai: PIL seeks to add Pratap Sarnaik’s company, UDD as respondents in land scam

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik | Twitter/@PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: Melwyn Fernandes, who had sought action against Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s upcoming project at Thane, has filed an application seeking that his company, M/s Balaji Enterprises, and Urban Development Department (UDD) be added a party to a PIL.

Fernandes and few other activists have filed a PIL alleging that Sarnaik and his company have usurped a 37,000-sq mt plot reserved for a burial ground for Christians, to construct highrises.

During the last hearing, the HC had asked the petitioners to amend their PIL and add Sarnaik and, or his company as respondents.

The application filed seeks to include M/s Balaji Enterprises, promoter of project Vihang Marina which is undertaken by M/S Vihang Group; and Urban Development Department as respondents.

Ask government to handover and finish documentation of all reserved plots

It has sought that the government should be directed to handover and to finish documentation of all the reserved plots at Kalwa, Kopri, Naupada, Dawale and Daighar and Bhayander pada, which are in Thane.

According to the application, the plot of 37,000sqm at Bhayander has been earmarked for a Sanyukta Smashanbhumi (Multi faith cemetery) and Smruti Udhyan (Memorial Garden). And the notification to the effect was issued by UDD on March 20, 2017.

3,000 sqm is said to be allocated to the Christian community

Of this, 3,000 sqm is said to be allocated to the Christian community of all denominations.

The application states that as per the respondents' reply on September 17, the construction of Sanyukta Smashanbhumi (Multi faith cemetery) and Smruti Udhyan (Memorial Garden) at Bhayanderpada was underway and would be finished in 2 years.

Interestingly it states that CM Eknath Shinde had,in 2019 as a guardian minister, inaugurated the plot assigned for Christian cemetery.

No work was being carried out

When the locals went for inspection, "to their amazement", no work was being carried out for Sanyukta Smashanbhumi (Multi faith cemetery) and Smruti Udhyan (Memorial Garden).

Instead it found that project work of Vihang Marina was underway. Also, the commencement certificate granted to Vihang Marina for the plot numbers corresponds with those reserved for Sanyukta Smashanbhumi (Multi faith cemetery) and Smruti Udhyan (Memorial Garden).

Recently, the petitioners were informed that the 7/12 extracts of one of these reserved plots was mutated as dereserved. The HC is likely to hear the PIL on Thursday.