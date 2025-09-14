Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post | Reddit|@VegetableOil2180

Mumbai: In a viral Reddit post, user @VegetableOil2180 shared a frustrating experience of being fined Rs 260 by railway authorities despite having purchased a valid ticket via the official UTS app. The user stated that while the money was successfully deducted through their UPI app, the ticket did not appear in the UTS app when asked by the ticket checker.

"The money was deducted (I can see the transaction in my UPI app), but the ticket just didn’t show up in the UTS app when the checker asked for it," the user wrote.

What made the situation worse, they added, was that this wasn’t the first incident. A similar issue had reportedly happened to the user's mother a couple of months earlier: money was deducted, no ticket appeared on the UTS app, and she, too, was fined.

"It honestly feels so unfair. Like, if the official app messes up, why should we be the ones paying the price?" the user questioned, further suggesting that authorities should at least accept transaction proof until the ticket reflects in the app.

The post has gained attention online, with the user expressing concern that others might also be facing similar issues due to what appears to be an unresolved glitch in the UTS app. "Feels like a glitch nobody’s fixing, and passengers are the ones suffering," the user added.

They ended the post by asking if others had faced similar problems and inquiring about a proper way to report such cases to avoid repeated fines for issues outside the passengers' control.

In another incident from Mumbai, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has achieved a remarkable milestone in ticket-checking performance during the current financial year. The division has not only surpassed previous records but also registered the highest-ever earnings from ticket-checking between April and August 2025, compared to the same period in earlier years.

In recognition of their dedication and outstanding service, Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, felicitated 36 ticket-checking staff members for their exceptional performance.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the division has earned over Rs 40 crore from ticket-checking till August 2025, as against Rs 31 crore during the same period last year, reflecting an impressive growth of nearly 30 per cent.

During the period from April to August 2025, nearly 4.50 lakh ticketless travellers were apprehended. This outstanding achievement is the result of the sustained efforts and commitment of the ticket-checking staff.

