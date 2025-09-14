 Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post

Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post

Commuter fined despite payment due to a glitch in the UTS ticketing app. The passenger claims in a Reddit post that the UTS app failed to display a valid ticket despite successful payment via UPI. The user alleges the fine imposed by railway authorities was unfair, citing a technical issue with the app.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post | Reddit|@VegetableOil2180

Mumbai: In a viral Reddit post, user @VegetableOil2180 shared a frustrating experience of being fined Rs 260 by railway authorities despite having purchased a valid ticket via the official UTS app. The user stated that while the money was successfully deducted through their UPI app, the ticket did not appear in the UTS app when asked by the ticket checker.

"The money was deducted (I can see the transaction in my UPI app), but the ticket just didn’t show up in the UTS app when the checker asked for it," the user wrote.

Got fined ₹260 even though I bought my ticket on UTS app
byu/VegetableOil2180 inindianrailways

What made the situation worse, they added, was that this wasn’t the first incident. A similar issue had reportedly happened to the user's mother a couple of months earlier: money was deducted, no ticket appeared on the UTS app, and she, too, was fined.

"It honestly feels so unfair. Like, if the official app messes up, why should we be the ones paying the price?" the user questioned, further suggesting that authorities should at least accept transaction proof until the ticket reflects in the app.

FPJ Shorts
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport

The post has gained attention online, with the user expressing concern that others might also be facing similar issues due to what appears to be an unresolved glitch in the UTS app. "Feels like a glitch nobody’s fixing, and passengers are the ones suffering," the user added.

They ended the post by asking if others had faced similar problems and inquiring about a proper way to report such cases to avoid repeated fines for issues outside the passengers' control.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender
article-image

In another incident from Mumbai, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has achieved a remarkable milestone in ticket-checking performance during the current financial year. The division has not only surpassed previous records but also registered the highest-ever earnings from ticket-checking between April and August 2025, compared to the same period in earlier years.

In recognition of their dedication and outstanding service, Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, felicitated 36 ticket-checking staff members for their exceptional performance.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the division has earned over Rs 40 crore from ticket-checking till August 2025, as against Rs 31 crore during the same period last year, reflecting an impressive growth of nearly 30 per cent.

During the period from April to August 2025, nearly 4.50 lakh ticketless travellers were apprehended. This outstanding achievement is the result of the sustained efforts and commitment of the ticket-checking staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against...

'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against...

Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI...

Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI...

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast