Thane: MLA Pratap Sarnaik asks CM to form team of historians to avoid disputes over films

In his letter to the chief minister-Sarnaik stated that scripts of such movies based on the life of great historical personalities should get a nod from the expert committee before their release.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
With the screening of the Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’ running into trouble in various parts of the state over allegations that the movie distorted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history, legislator (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena)- Pratap Sarnaik has dashed off a letter to chief minister- Eknath Shinde seeking formation of a review committee comprising historians to avoid such disputes and confrontations in future. 

In his letter to the chief minister-Sarnaik stated that scripts of such movies based on the life of great historical personalities should get a nod from the expert committee before their release. 

“This would not only ensure those true facts are presented before the audiences and put to end at disputes and confrontations but would also put the film unit-especially the producer at ease who invests a huge amount of money and time to make movies,” said Sarnaik. If such controversies erupt even after a nod from the committee, the state government will be in a better position to take a stand and offer protection to the industry and free expression of rights, while taking action against troublemakers.  

