Thane may soon allotted with more parking spaces

Thane: Citizens may soon be allotted with more parking space in Thane. The announcement on the same was recently done by the TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma, in coordination with Thane traffic police department.

The issue was highlighted in the meeting held between TMC commissioner and Thane Traffic police commissioner, Balasaheb Patil and along with other traffic officials, on Friday.

"The civic officials including assistant commissioners and executive engineers have been directed to carry out survey to list out open space within the city in order to provide pay and parking system for citizens," said a TMC official.

Besides, the officials also instructed to take action on big vehicles like school buses parked aside the road causing traffic snarls, informed an official.

"The survey will be carried out ward-wise and all the selected spaces within Thane wards will be finalized by March 15," said the TMC official. –Priyanka Dhomse

The traffic officials also highlighted the placing of signboard on specific routes to curb accidental cases.

"Traffic signs like zebra crossing, placing spot lights, speed-breakers, parking sign boards and markings, clearing scrap vehicles parked aside roads, will also be soon undertaken in the city," informed the civic official.