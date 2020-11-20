Thane: Tree uproots, damages parked vehicles; none hurt

Thane: A huge tree uprooted, damaging safety wall one of the housing societies, during afternoon hours, in Naupada area of Thane, on Friday.

Following the alert call, the fire brigade team reached the spot with emergency tender.

"The incident took place near Dutta temple, Damani Estate, at LBS Road, in Thane. The tree uprooted damaging the safety wall and two parked vehicles. However, no casualty or injury was reported during tree fall," said an official from regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane.

As the tree was huge it took time for the RDMC team to remove the same, which fall over roofs of the vehicles.