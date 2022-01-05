Thane: Manpada police arrests two chain snatchers in Dombivli; resolves 10 cases

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested two people for committing theft by snatching the gold chain of women. The police said after their arrest they have solved 10 cases. The accused claimed that the pandemic made them jobless and forced them to commit the crime.

The police said that with the rising cases of chain snatching across the city a leaded to threat among the women about theft. However, to control the theft, teams were formed to trace the accused involved in the crime. "The team scrutinized more than 50 CCTV from different parts of Dombivli. To develop pictures of the accused involved in the crime. With the help of CCTV footage the accused were trace and made arrested," said JD. More, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli Division.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Vikesh Tiwari and Manoj Kumar Thakur are both the residents of Dombivli.

The police said, "The accused claimed they lost jobs during the pandemic. However to recover the loses they started snatching chains." We have recovered 135 gram gold worth Rs 6.65 lakhs, Rs 30,000 cash, one motorcycle and 2 mobile phone total worth Rs 7.11 lakhs," said Shekar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station.

The investigation revealed involvement of accused in around 10 cases. They are involved in three cases registered at Manpada police station, 5 in Tilak Nagar police station, one in Vishnu Nagar police station and one in Dombivli police station. "The two claim about using the seized motorcycle to commit the snatching across the city. They use to search for target and after keeping a watch commit the snatching," said an police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:20 PM IST