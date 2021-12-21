Kalyan: Man arrested by GRP for snatching gold chain of a woman

Kalyan: The Government Railway police of Kalyan have arrested a 19-year-old boy for snatching the gold chain of a 56-year-old woman. The police have recovered the 19 grams worth Rs 90,000 gold chain.

The police said the accused Umashankar Pandey was arrested with the help of the public. After committing the crime he tried to run away. The woman screamed for help alerting the locals nearby who caught hold of Pandey to hand over to the police.

The police said the incident took place on Monday afternoon near Kalyan Railway station. The complainant Walsama Goerge (56) is a resident of Ulhasnagar. She was walking from the road near the railway tracks coming to Kalyan to a doctor. "When the accused came and snatched her gold chain and started running. She screamed for help and started following him. When the local who got alerted caught him," said a police officer.

Archana Dusane, police inspector, GRP, Kalyan said a case had been registered under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian penal code. "We have arrested the accused who is in police custody. During the investigation, it was found that he had also committed a mobile theft at the station premises. The investigation is going on accordingly," added Dusane.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:52 PM IST