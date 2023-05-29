Thane: Man kills wife for being childless, attacks with sharp weapon

Representative Image

Thane: In a shocking incident in Ambernath a 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife attacking her with a sharp weapon on her head on Sunday night for not having a child even after 12 years of marriage. The Ulhasnagar police have arrested the husband on suspicion.

The incident which took place in Ambernath's ordnance estate factory in front of the MPF ground has created a stir among the people.

Ulhasnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Motichand Rathod said, "The accused Ronitraj Mandal was staying with his wife Neetu Kumari Mandal (30) in front of the MPF ground in Ordnance Estate, Ambernath. Originally from Bihar, they got married in 2011. In 2016, Ronitraj started working as a fitter in the machine tool prototype factory in Ambernath. The couple used to live in staff quarters in the Ordnance Estate.

Husband was susicious

“Since Neetu Kumari wasn’t able to conceive even after 12 years of marriage, she was undergoing IVF treatment. However, her husband Ronitraj, suspicious of her character, was always arguing with her.

Rathod further added, "On Sunday afternoon, after drinking, Ronitraj argued with his wife while he was eating. In a fit of rage, he killed her by hitting her on the head with a heavy object. Later in the evening he called his neighbors and told them that someone had killed his wife and pretended that he knew nothing. As soon as the police team received information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and started an investigation."

Suspecting his version. the police arrested Ronitraj and started investigation. They have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder).